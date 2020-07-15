Chittenden County camp modifies operations after positive COVID test

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A deep cleaning for a Richmond summer camp after someone tested positive for COVID-19.

Around 60 kids attend the camp at Camel's Hump Middle School.

Leaders at the Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District tell us the positive test came back on Tuesday. They won't say if it was a camper.

Staffers contacted the health department, where officials then began contact tracing and alerting parents. They also tell us they deep cleaned where the person was on Friday and again this week.

The camp is still operating but where the person was in the building has been closed down.

"We'd already done a deep clean and we did another yesterday just to make sure we did all the areas where the ill person had been," Superintendent John Alberghini said.

District leaders say they were following state guidelines and that campers were not intermingling. State guidelines cap group sizes in summer camps at 25.

