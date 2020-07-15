Clinton County nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An employee at the Clinton County Nursing Home in Plattsburgh has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials at the nursing home say the result came back on Monday from the employees’s test July 2nd. They say they were tested again on July 10th and the result was negative.

In a statement Tuesday, the nursing home says the employee had limited exposure with residents and has been following the necessary health guidelines.

One resident at the facility has also contracted the virus and they are in isolation. Officials do not believe the cases are related.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.