Gillibrand: Trump COVID-19 inaction has alienated world community

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The border between the U.S. and Canada is expected to remain closed until at least Aug. 30.

Canadian officials says they don't want the border opened back up because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the U.S.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says she thinks we need a plan to reopen the border safely and she is not surprised by the decision to keep it closed after how President Donald Trump has handled the pandemic

"He has not used the Defense Production Act effectively, he refuses to use it in many instances. So, I'm not surprised that he has alienated the entire world community including one of our closest neighbors and friends, Canada," said Gillibrand, D-New York. "It's not surprising that other governments are looking at President Trump's refusal to take covid seriously, refusal to insist on masks and social distancing, refusal to create a pipeline for PPE, testing and vaccinations."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the final call to keep the border closed through August will come by the end of the week.

