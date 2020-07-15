Advertisement

Gillibrand visits Saranac Lake lab immersed in COVID research

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARANAC LAKE. N.Y. (WCAX) - Research continues around the world to look for COVID-19 treatments and a vaccine, and some of that work is taking place in our region.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited the Trudeau Institute in Saranac Lake Wednesday to get an update on some of the research.

The Trudeau Institute is well known for its studies on infectious diseases in the lungs and immune system. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lab has switched its focus to helping the local hospital and looking for a way to prevent people from getting the virus.

The Trudeau Institute in Saranac Lake
The Trudeau Institute in Saranac Lake(WCAX)

"The connection between science, health care and business has never been more clear, and also I would say government, and that is so important to us," said the institute's president, Atsuo Kuki.

The institute is giving up a portion of its lab for sterilizing the Adirondack Medical Center's PPE and helping with pop-up testing sites when the region needed to meet certain testing requirements

Kuki says when it comes to vaccines, it's all about team science and that the institute is working with other large groups globally. Their internal research surrounds therapeutics that can block the virus but there is no current time line when the vaccine could be ready.

"It is something we are turning on very, very quickly and we've already got promising results. In a very short period of time we can start to block the virus in limited settings and we need to scale it up and really test our ideas," Kuki said.

Sen. Gillibrand says the institute is one of the many New York labs working on a vaccine. "I think the diversity of their work is what sets them apart and I think the kind of work they are doing is like a national research lab on a much smaller scale," she said.

Courtesy: Truedeau Institute
Courtesy: Truedeau Institute(WCAX)

Gillibrand says on a global scale there are about 100 vaccines in the works. "In the U.S., at least a dozen are considered to be promising, so the government right now is investing in many of them," she said.

Gillibrand says she hopes that federal dollars will go to labs like the Trudeau Institute, working for a cure and helping their local health care facilities. She says she’s pushing for that funding to come from the next federal COVID relief package. “Our hope is to spend billions of dollars in finding a vaccine and finding therapeutics, so hopefully that money will flow and will come to places like the Trudeau, because they are on the forefront of this research,” Gillibrand said.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermont Primary Profile: State auditor’s race

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Three candidates are on the ballot vying for the nomination of state auditor in the August 11 Vermont primary.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Hundreds line up for coronavirus testing in southern Vermont

Updated: 17 minutes ago
A potential coronavirus outbreak in southern Vermont has hundreds of people wondering whether they have been infected. Our Olivia Lyons has been following the story. She was at two state-run pop-up testing sites Wednesday where people lined up for tests.

News

Vt. officials working to provide waiver to camp staying at Rutland hotel

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Vermont health officials say they are trying to work with an out-of-state summer camp that they say violated COVID-occupancy guidelines at a Rutand hotel. The orthodox Jewish camp says they have followed all the guidelines and will not be leaving.

News

Some Vermont businesses left out of federal, state relief funds

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Dom Amato
Not all Vermont businesses qualify for Paycheck Protection Program money and some have been told to return the relief funds. Kevin McCallum of Seven Days told our Dom Amato why some businesses are being left in the lurch.

Latest News

News

Some Vermont businesses left out of federal, state relief funds

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Paycheck Protection Program money is meant to help struggling businesses greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

A race against time as erosion threatens historic graveyard

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Vermont cemeteries are time capsules from the past. But in Addison County one graveyard is slipping away. Our Joe Carroll shows you.

News

Can COVID-19 linger or do some people get it twice?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Why do some COVID-19 patients test positive weeks after the virus was first identified in their body? The answer is something health officials in Vermont, the U.S. and the world are trying to figure out right now. Our Cat Viglienzoni reports.

News

Chittenden County camp modifies operations after positive COVID test

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Part of a Vermont summer camp is closed after a participant tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Wednesday is Tax Day!

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The deadline is Wednesday to file federal and state income taxes. It was of course postponed from April because of the pandemic.

News

Gillibrand: Trump COVID-19 inaction has alienated world community

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says she thinks we need a plan to reopen the U.S.-Canada border safely and she is not surprised by the decision to keep it closed after how President Donald Trump has handled the pandemic.