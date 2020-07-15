Governor: New Hampshire won’t require schools to reopen

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire will not require any schools to reopen this fall, but is offering guidance on how districts can do so safely.

Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday outlined recommendations for screening, social distancing, hygiene and other safety measures aimed at preventing further spread of the coronavirus.

While President Donald Trump is demanding that schools resume in-person instruction, New Hampshire is leaving it to each school district to decide whether to fully return to the classroom, continue with remote instruction or combine those two options.

Schools that do reopen must provide accommodations for students and educators who are not able to return due to underlying health concerns.

