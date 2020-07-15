Governor Scott gets high marks on COVID-19 response

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott is getting high marks for his handling of COVID-19.

According to a survey from researchers at several major universities, including Harvard, Rutgers and Northwestern, 75 percent of Vermonters surveyed in late June approved of the Governor’s handling of the pandemic.

The survey looked at how the public thinks their executive leaders are handling the pandemic.

Scott is one of only four governors with an approval rating of 70 percent or more, all of them Republicans in Democratic-leaning states.

The survey did note that the Vermont sample size was under 250 people so there is a larger margin of error.

