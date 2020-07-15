Here is the latest Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

MAINE:

UNDATED (AP) — The opponents of a former Maine state representative have conceded to him in a Republican primary for a competitive U.S. House seat. Former state Rep. Dale Crafts, who served eight years in the Maine Legislature, cast himself as a new ally for President Donald Trump in Washington. Crafts ran for the nomination Tuesday against former television reporter Adrienne Bennett and former state Sen. Eric Brakey. Crafts would run against Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who was elected in 2018. Crafts fell short of 50% of the vote, and state officials were determining if a ranked runoff round was necessary. Brakey conceded late Tuesday night and Bennett followed on Wednesday morning.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s attorney general has joined a group including more than 20 of his counterparts to call for the federal government to provide financial help for childcare providers in the next round of stimulus money. Attorney General Aaron Frey said Tuesday that he and other attorneys general believe the nation’s childcare system needs help for families to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. They sent a letter to the leadership of the U.S. Senate that said the next stimulus bill must address childcare. Frey says the pandemic has closed or reduced service at childcare centers around the country, leaving the centers without revenue to pay for payrolls, rent, insurance and other costs.

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — The Amtrak train that provides service from Maine to Boston will soon add more round trips as part of its service restoration. The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority said Tuesday the Downeaster would begin operating four round-trip trains between Brunswick, Maine, and Boston every day starting July 20. The move is part of the service’s restoration in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has disrupted train travel in New England and around the country. Amtrak says trains will be sanitized and disinfected every day with enhanced cleaning between trips.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon has beaten two Democrats for the right to challenge U.S. Sen. Susan Collins this fall. Gideon, who’s raised $23 million in her Senate bid, turned back challenges by activist Betsy Sweet and attorney Bre Kidman on Tuesday. Collins, a centrist Republican seeking a fifth term, is a top Democratic target and viewed as vulnerable in a state where a tradition of political independence is clashing with rising polarization and partisanship. Gideon will further boost her fundraising haul with the victory. A $3.7 million crowdsourced fund for Collins’ challenger was established during the Senate fight over Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation.

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire have accused a woman of stabbing a man numerous times in the back and legs. Police responded Tuesday night to a home in Keene and found 28-year-old Eric Eaton with numerous stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition wasn’t immediately known. Police arrested 29-year-old Caryzma Volante, and charged her with first-degree assault. She's accused of using a knife to stab Eaton. She was held without bail and taken to the Cheshire County House of Corrections for a hearing scheduled Wednesday afternoon. It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire will not require any schools to reopen this fall, but is offering guidance on how districts can do so safely. Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday outlined recommendations for screening, social distancing, hygiene and other safety measures aimed at preventing further spread of the coronavirus. While President Donald Trump is demanding that schools resume in-person instruction, New Hampshire is leaving it to each school district to decide whether to fully return to the classroom, continue with remote instruction or combine those two options. Schools that do reopen must provide accommodations for students and educators who are not able to return due to underlying health concerns.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A commission examining police accountability in New Hampshire is feeling the time crunch to get its recommendations to the governor. The Commission on Law Enforcement, Accountability, Community and Transparency formed by Gov. Chris Sununu in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis began meeting last month. It was given 45 days to submit its recommendations to Sununu, but members on Tuesday discussed that they have a lot more work to do in that time frame. The commission is considering asking Sununu for more time to prepare its report. In the meantime, members approved encouraging written testimony and putting time limits on speakers and commissioners’ questioning.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hospital in northern New Hampshire has reported flooding in and around the building, as the National Weather Service issued warnings of flash flooding in much of New Hampshire's North Country and areas of northeastern Vermont. WMUR-TV reports the state Emergency Operations Center reported flash flooding in the town of Woodsville early Tuesday and in and around Cottage Hospital. Some surgeries were canceled. The waters have since receded; it wasn’t immediately known if there was any damage to the building. In Vermont, the forecasters said up to 3 inches of rain had already fallen in some areas of Essex and Caledonia counties, and flooding was underway. Heavy thunderstorms are also forecast for western Maine, which also expected hail.

VERMONT:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont is extending the state of emergency needed to maintain special rules to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Phil Scott made the announcement Tuesday during his regular virus briefing. Scott first declared the state of emergency in March and he has extended it every month since. He says the state of emergency is the vehicle needed to keep certain protections in place and control outbreaks so the state's economy can continue to reopen. Meanwhile, state officials are continuing to monitor a possible outbreak in Manchester and Londonderry. Pop-up testing sites are planned for Wednesday in both communities.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont is joining 15 states and the District of Columbia in a push to electrify buses and trucks. The agreement calls for all new medium- and heavy-duty vehicle sales to be zero emission by 2050. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says the agreement is an important step forward to increase the number of electric vehicles on the state’s roads and helping the state meet its long-term emissions goals. Transportation accounts for 44% of Vermont’s total greenhouse gas emissions. Medium- and heavy-duty vehicles include large pickup trucks and vans, delivery trucks, box trucks, long-haul delivery trucks and school and transit buses.

UNDATED (AP) — The Vermont Health Department is reporting 30 possible cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 in Manchester. Health Department spokesman Ben Truman says that as of 3 p.m. Monday there were 30 positive antigen results from testing done at the Manchester Medical Center. He says antigen tests are faster, but not as accurate as the diagnostic tests relied on by the Health Department and so are not included in the department's case counts. Health department officials are working to confirm the results. They are also working with people who tested positive as if they were confirmed cases and they are trying to learn if there are any common sources of the suspected infections.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The University of Vermont is divesting from fossil fuels. The university's board of trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to divest. The university says it will immediately end new direct investment in fossil fuels and will fully divest from public investments in fossil fuels by July 2023. It will allow pre-existing multi-year private investments, which it stopped acquiring in 2017, to lapse. UVM will continue investing in opportunities that focus on sustainability, climate change and mitigation. President Suresh Garimella says divesting from fossil fuels is the right thing to do given the school's history and longstanding commitment to sustainability.