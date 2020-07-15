Here is the latest New England sports news from The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox rotation won't look like the one fans expected at the end of last season. That's because Chris Sale is recovering from elbow surgery, David Price was traded, Rick Porcello left as a free agent, and Eduardo Rodríguez tested positive for COVID-19. With Rodríguez unlikely to be ready for opening day, the rotation looks like Nathan Eovaldi, Martín Pérez, Ryan Weber and Brian Johnson, followed by an opener. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom had already been open-minded about using a reliever to start. Now it looks like a necessity.