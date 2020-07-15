Labor Department may call you to confirm unemployment benefits

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In an effort to protect Vermonters from fraudulent filers, the Labor Department may call you to confirm some information.

This only applies to first-time filers who opened up a new unemployment benefits claim starting Tuesday. Officials say those who get a call should ask the representative to provide more information to identify themselves. Claimants who do not validate their identity with the labor department will likely see a delay in payment.

There are other ways to confirm your identity with the state if you don’t feel comfortable sharing info over the phone.

