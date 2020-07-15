Lake Iroquois manhunt over; Williston shooting investigation continues

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) Authorities have arrested a New York man who fled from police Tuesday and was the subject of an intensive manhunt near Lake Iroquois.

Police say Gregory Rodgers of Holley, New York, was arrested Tuesday night. They say the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department tried to stop Rodgers for speeding on Interstate 89 in Richmond, and he led police on a pursuit that ended at Lake Iroquois in Hinesburg where he fled on foot.

The chase involved a heavy police presence in the area of the lake including a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter. Nearby residents were advised to be cautious. Rodgers faces charges including attempting to elude police and gross negligent operation. His bail is set at $10,000 and he is expected in court sometime Wednesday.

Police originally believed the white van Rodgers was operating had been involved in a shooting at Maple Tree Place in Williston Monday night. They later said both incidents were unrelated.

Witnesses Monday say they heard several shots near the Best Buy around 10 p.m. Monday.

Site of Williston shooting. (WCAX)

“I saw my friend walking her dog and I went down the hill to see her and three shots from over there with a white car with three guys in it -- started shooting there towards Best Buy and I put my flashlight on them and they took off,” said Elmer Richards of Williston.

Police say it appears several shots were fired from the east side of Best Buy on Sycamore Street. They say it’s possible two people shot at each other and then took off in separate cars.

“We did recover some evidence at the scene that confirms there was a shooting, but we have no victims, we have no vehicles to tie in if they were struck by bullets,” said Williston Police Chief Patrick Foley.

Their investigation led them to believe the incident involved a white van.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter searching near lake Iroquois Tuesday (WCAX)

“I saw what I thought was a white van speeding down the road and I thought, ‘Hey, slow down man.’ He pulled into this drive way and I first got a little nervous that it was an emergency vehicle for my neighbor, but within seconds there were a bunch of cops down here,” said Jody Ciano of Hinesburg.

Authorities say the two cases, although unrelated, caused considerable confusion. ”There were two people we detained, so between those two we had five different stories -- where they were picked up, where they were going to, where they were going from, what the driver’s name was, what the driver’s name wasn’t, where they were from. It was really, really, confusing,” Chief Foley said.

The shooting investigation is being led by the Williston Police and the vehicle pursuit investigation is being led by the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department.