Advertisement

Lawyers: Trump might claim harassment in tax return quest

President Donald Trump speaks during a law enforcement briefing on the MS-13 gang in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a law enforcement briefing on the MS-13 gang in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A week after losing a Supreme Court ruling, President Donald Trump’s lawyers said Wednesday they’re considering challenging a subpoena for his tax records by criminal prosecutors on grounds that it’s a fishing expedition or a form of harassment or retaliation against him.

The plans were outlined in a letter to a Manhattan federal judge overseeing legal squabbles related to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s request to Trump's longtime accountant for eight years of the president's personal and corporate tax records in a criminal probe.

The judge, Victor Marrero, scheduled a hearing for Thursday.

Vance is seeking the records in part for a probe of payments that Trump’s then-personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, arranged during the 2016 presidential race to keep the porn actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal from airing their claims of extramarital affairs with Trump. Trump has denied the affairs.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to campaign finance and lying to Congress, among other crimes.

In its ruling last week, the Supreme Court rejected arguments by Trump’s lawyers and the Justice Department that the president cannot be investigated while he holds office or that a prosecutor must show a greater need than normal to obtain the tax records.

The top court returned the fight over the subpoena to Marrero, saying Trump’s lawyers may still challenge it in the same manner as anyone served with a subpoena.

Lawyers for the Republican president noted that the Supreme Court in its ruling said they can raise arguments that the subpoenas seek too much information, or are designed to impede Trump's constitutional duties or harass, manipulate or retaliate against him.

“The President intends to raise some or all of these arguments,” the lawyers wrote.

Lawyers for the prosecutor wrote in the jointly submitted letter that Trump’s lawyers are asking for more than they are allowed. They said Trump’s lawyers are basing their plans on a concurring opinion that conflicts with the Supreme Court’s majority opinion in the case, and that the lower-court judge already rejected the same arguments Trump’s lawyers are suggesting they might make.

Last September, Trump’s lawyers argued to Marrero that the subpoena requests by Vance were a “bad faith effort to harass” Trump. The judge rejected the argument.

“This Court has already found that there was no demonstrated bad faith, harassment, or any other unusual circumstance,” Vance’s lawyers wrote. “And this Court has rejected the President’s claim that there was any evidence of a ‘secondary motive’ that goes beyond good faith enforcement of the criminal laws.”

Lawyers for Vance, a Democrat, also objected to a request from Trump's lawyers that they be entitled to gather new evidence before the subpoenas are enforced and that nothing occur until the Supreme Court issues a mandate.

In Wednesday’s letter, they also expressed confidence after the Supreme Court victory, saying they could enforce the subpoena immediately but were holding off, “provided the appropriate schedule moves on an expedited basis.”

Vance's attorney, Carey Dunne, also asked the Supreme Court Wednesday to formally issue a certified copy of its decision last week to the lower court so Trump's lawyers cannot argue that everyone must wait another three weeks before proceeding.

Dunne said issues could arise in the “near future” concerning the applicable statutes of limitations if proceedings are delayed, potentially giving Trump “the absolutely temporary immunity” that the Supreme Court rejected. He also said further delay could result in the fading of memories by witnesses and the loss or disappearance of documents.

___

Associated Press Writer Mark Sherman contributed to this report from Washington.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NASCAR hosts largest sporting event crowd since pandemic

Updated: moments ago
Clint Bowyer hopped off his pit stand at Bristol Motor Speedway to learn he'd won the fan vote to advance into NASCAR's All-Star race — an announcement met by a roar from the grandstands.

News

Vermont Primary Profile: State auditor’s race

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Three candidates are on the ballot vying for the nomination of state auditor in the August 11 Vermont primary.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Hundreds line up for coronavirus testing in southern Vermont

Updated: 18 minutes ago
A potential coronavirus outbreak in southern Vermont has hundreds of people wondering whether they have been infected. Our Olivia Lyons has been following the story. She was at two state-run pop-up testing sites Wednesday where people lined up for tests.

National

Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump is shaking up his campaign amid sinking poll numbers, replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale with veteran GOP operative Bill Stepien.

Latest News

News

Vt. officials working to provide waiver to camp staying at Rutland hotel

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Vermont health officials say they are trying to work with an out-of-state summer camp that they say violated COVID-occupancy guidelines at a Rutand hotel. The orthodox Jewish camp says they have followed all the guidelines and will not be leaving.

News

Some Vermont businesses left out of federal, state relief funds

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Dom Amato
Not all Vermont businesses qualify for Paycheck Protection Program money and some have been told to return the relief funds. Kevin McCallum of Seven Days told our Dom Amato why some businesses are being left in the lurch.

News

Some Vermont businesses left out of federal, state relief funds

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Paycheck Protection Program money is meant to help struggling businesses greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

A race against time as erosion threatens historic graveyard

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Vermont cemeteries are time capsules from the past. But in Addison County one graveyard is slipping away. Our Joe Carroll shows you.

National

Congress eyes new virus aid as school, health crisis deepens

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Senate Republicans are poised to roll out their $1 trillion counteroffer to House Democrats' $3 trillion COVID-19 aid package.

News

Can COVID-19 linger or do some people get it twice?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Why do some COVID-19 patients test positive weeks after the virus was first identified in their body? The answer is something health officials in Vermont, the U.S. and the world are trying to figure out right now. Our Cat Viglienzoni reports.