NH man seeks early release in murder-for-hire plot sentence

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) - A man sentenced to at least 17 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot in New Hampshire has asked a judge to suspend part of the term and give him an early chance at parole, saying he's rehabilitated himself in prison.

Sixty-three-year-old Joseph Vrooman was one of five men charged in connection with the death of Jack Reid in 2005. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit capital murder and hindering apprehension. He agreed to testify at the trial of John Brooks, a millionaire accused of masterminding the killing who was sentenced to life without parole.

Prosecutors and Reid’s family objected to an early release and asked that Vrooman finish out his term in 2024.

