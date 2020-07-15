Northern NY school district retires ‘Indians’ nickname, mascot

PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - Another school district in our region is retiring its Native American nickname and mascot.

The Peru Central School Board of Education voted to retire the Indians name and mascot for the district.

They're setting up a task force to develop a new Peru sports nickname.

District officials say the change had been discussed in recent years with incremental changes happening to the mascot.

They say the next name and mascot will support the values Peru wants the district to represent.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.