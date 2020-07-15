Plattsburgh man dies in head-on collision

AUSABLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh man has died following a head-on collision Tuesday in the town of AuSable.

Police say Shane Martineau, 34, was eastbound on Route 9N when he tried to pass another car and collided head-on with a car coming the opposite direction. Police say Martineau died at the scene.

The driver of the other car, Jesse Latham, 20, of Jay, and a passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.