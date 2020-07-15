Police: Armed homeowner kept home invasion suspect in bathroom

DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a home invasion in Derby Tuesday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at a home on Bushey Hill Road. Police say Conrad Labor, 38, went into the home and locked himself in the bathroom. They say the homeowner, armed with a gun, kept the Coventry man detained until troopers arrived. Police say the other parent gathered the family in an upstairs room for safety. We’re told no one was hurt.

Police say it was later discovered Labor stole a car and drove it to the home. He’s being charged with felony unlawful trespass and operating without owner’s consent.

