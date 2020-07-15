Police investigate Keene knife attack

KEENE, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire have accused a woman of stabbing a man numerous times in the back and legs.

Police responded Tuesday night to a home in Keene and found 28-year-old Eric Eaton with numerous stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Police arrested 29-year-old Caryzma Volante, and charged her with first-degree assault. She’s accused of using a knife to stab Eaton. She was held without bail and taken to the Cheshire County House of Corrections for a hearing scheduled Wednesday afternoon. It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)