Police recover body of missing swimmer

WILLSBORO, N.Y. (WCAX) - A sad ending to the search for a missing swimmer in Northern New York. His body has been recovered from Highlands Forge Lake.

Andrew Kirby, 61, of Willsboro, New York, disappeared on Tuesday.

Kirby left home around 11 a.m. to go swimming.

Police searched for him all afternoon until sundown.

They found his body Wednesday afternoon in 50 feet of water using sonar.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.