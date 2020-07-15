Advertisement

Police recover body of missing swimmer



By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WILLSBORO, N.Y. (WCAX) - A sad ending to the search for a missing swimmer in Northern New York. His body has been recovered from Highlands Forge Lake.

Andrew Kirby, 61, of Willsboro, New York, disappeared on Tuesday.

Kirby left home around 11 a.m. to go swimming.

Police searched for him all afternoon until sundown.

They found his body Wednesday afternoon in 50 feet of water using sonar.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

