US EPA says Vermont falling behind on Lake Champlain cleanup

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says Vermont is behind schedule on a plan to develop a key pollution permit program to help clean up Lake Champlain.

Vermont Public Radio reports that in a letter sent last month, the EPA said the state is behind schedule on developing a stormwater permit for properties that are three acres or larger.

If the permit isn’t completed by Sept. 4 the state will be given a failing grade on a portion of its cleanup efforts.

Environmental Conservation Commissioner Peter Walke says there’s no funding mechanism to help businesses comply and there’s too much uncertainty to have it done by the deadline, which he calls unrealistic.

