USS Vermont submarine crew members get plaques

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crew members of the USS Vermont submarine now have plaques in their honor.

The latest and most advanced of the Navy’s fast-attack submarine fleet was commissioned in April in Connecticut. Middlebury company Maple Landmark made the plaques that are shaped like the state. They have a piece of Vermont granite and marble as well as a piece of steel used for construction of the submarine. Each is personalized with the name of the crew member.

Gift bags were also given out with Vermont products. Those items will be placed in the sub where they will remain until the boat’s naval service concludes, it’s expected to be at least 30 years.

The committee and crew have not been able to fully celebrate due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.