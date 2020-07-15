Associated Press Vermont Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 15.

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 10:00 AM Dem Sen. Patrick Leahy discusses U.S.-Vietnam relationship - 'The U.S. - Vietnam Relationship and War Legacies: 25 Years into Normalization' Stimson Center online event, on the progress made on war legacy issues in the last 25 years, and the role that the legacies of war will play in the future relationship. Speakers include Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, Vietnamese Ambassador to the U.S. Amb. Ha Kim Ngoc, PBS News Hour Special Correspondent Mike Cerre, and Senior Foreign Policy Aid for Sen. Leahy Tim Rieser

Weblinks: http://www.stimson.org, https://twitter.com/StimsonCenter

Contacts: Stimson Center Communications, communications@stimson.org, 1 202 478 3437

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kulC1noRTs-3bibc3sAc9g

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 10:00 AM Dem Vermont gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Holcombe hosts press conference - Democratic Vermont gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Holcombe hosts press conference, with Vermont state Rep. Mary Sullivan

Location: Waterfront Park, 10 College St, Burlington, VT

Weblinks: https://www.rebeccaholcombe.com, https://twitter.com/RHolcombeVT

Contacts: Cameron Russell, cameron@rebeccaholcombe.com

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 7:00 PM BSD town hall meeting to discuss school reopening models - Burlington School District (BSD) leadership host town hall meeting to discuss school reopening models. Today's meeting is for families, with a meeting for staff tomorrow

Weblinks: http://www.bsdvt.org/

Contacts: Avalon Styles-Ashley, astylesa@bsdvt.org, 1 831 818 3204

Town Hall: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84986190425. Or call: +1 646 558 8656.

--------------------

--------------------

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 16 6:00 PM Green Mountain Power biannual open house, held virtually

Weblinks: http://www.greenmountainpower.com/

Contacts: Kristin Kelly, Green Mountain Power, 1 802 318 0872

GMP Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GreenMountainPower/

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 16 7:00 PM BSD host town hall meeting to discuss school reopening models - Burlington School District (BSD) leadership host town hall meeting to discuss school reopening models, for staff

Weblinks: http://www.bsdvt.org/

Contacts: Avalon Styles-Ashley, astylesa@bsdvt.org, 1 831 818 3204

Town Hall: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86987495067 Or call: +1 646 558 8656.