Vermont inmate tests positive for coronavirus

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A prison inmate in St. Johnsbury has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Vermont Department of Corrections tells us that out of 215 staffers and inmates tested Monday at the Northeast Correctional Complex, just one tested positive.

NECC was immediately put on lockdown following the positive test. The inmate was moved to isolation and contact tracing immediately began.

The Corrections Department says the inmate arrived at the facility June 16 and was quarantined for 14 days.

After a test came back negative on July 1, he was released into general population.

They’re contact tracing now to try to determine how the inmate was exposed to the disease after testing negative two weeks ago.

Remember, mass testing was conducted on the whole facility and no other positives were found.

For now, the prison is not taking new inmates. They’re being sent to another facility.

