Vermont joins states pushing for electric vehicles

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont is joining 15 states and the District of Columbia in a push to electrify buses and trucks.

The agreement calls for all new medium- and heavy-duty vehicle sales to be zero emission by 2050. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says the agreement is an important step forward to increase the number of electric vehicles on the state’s roads and helping the state meet its long-term emissions goals.

Transportation accounts for 44% of Vermont’s total greenhouse gas emissions. Medium- and heavy-duty vehicles include large pickup trucks and vans, delivery trucks, box trucks, long-haul delivery trucks and school and transit buses.

