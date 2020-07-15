Vt. officials report high demand for housing assistance programs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development says it's seeing strong interest in the two housing relief programs that launched Monday.

As of Tuesday, the commissioner says there have been 1,000 applications for the Rental Housing Stabilization Program and 100 applications for the Mortgage Assistance Program.

The commissioner says they expect the demand to increase over time.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.