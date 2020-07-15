Wednesday is Tax Day!

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday is the deadline to file federal and state income taxes after being postponed because of the pandemic.

If you are filing, you might want to do so online because there’s a huge backlog of federal paper tax returns because so many IRS employees have been working from home. That means taxpayers who already filed a paper return may be waiting awhile for any refunds.

Industry experts say its been busy leading up to this point, especially in the last few weeks. While one firm in Barre has seen a substantial amount of new clients looking for help filing things like unemployment and payroll protection, they have also been working to keep up with normal income tax filings.

"The normal procrastinators will procrastinate, whether it's April 15th or July 15th, so there's that level. Overall there's less extensions because we've been able to do them as we go, but people have clearly been preoccupied with other things," said Nicole Sancibrian, a CPA with Osterman, Sancibrian& Burke

If you didn’t get your taxes done Wednesday, don’t panic. Individual tax payers are able to request an automatic time extension to October 15th if it is filed by Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.