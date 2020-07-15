Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -We have one more decent, summer day before some changes come as we head into the weekend.

Thursday will be very similar to what we had on Wednesday - lots of sun mixed with some clouds, but a few degrees warmer and a bit breezy out of the south.

A frontal system will be moving in from the Great Lakes region on Thursday night into Friday with a round of showers and possible thunderstorms.

We’ll clear out for the weekend, but heat & humidity will return, with highs getting into the upper 80s and low 90s.

It will stay hot & muggy into Monday when there is a chance for more showers & thunderstorms as a weak cold front comes through.

We’ll dry out again as we head into Tuesday, and temperatures will come down a notch into the mid-80s. Then there will be another chance for some showers and possible thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Take MAX Advantage of the more pleasant, summer weather on Thursday before it gets wet and hot and humid again!

