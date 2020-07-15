BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! This is Gary, with a pretty decent forecast for the next couple of days. But then we’ve got some active weather for the end of the week, followed by a hot & humid weekend.

A bubble of high pressure over the northeast will bring us a good deal of sunshine today, although there will be plenty of clouds mixed in, too. There is just a slight chance for a passing shower, mainly over the higher terrain, during the afternoon. Temperatures will be real close to normal for this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 81°).

Thursday will be very similar to today, but a few degrees warmer and a bit breezy out of the south.

A frontal system will be moving in from the Great Lakes region on Thursday night into Friday with a round of showers and possible thunderstorms.

We’ll clear out for the weekend, but heat & humidity will return, with highs getting into the upper 80s and low 90s.

It will stay hot & muggy into Monday when there is a chance for more showers & thunderstorms as a weak cold front comes through.

We’ll dry out again as we head into Tuesday, and temperatures will come down a notch into the mid-80s.

Take MAX Advantage of the more pleasant, summer weather today & tomorrow! -Gary

