Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! This is Gary, with a pretty decent forecast for the next couple of days. But then we’ve got some active weather for the end of the week, followed by a hot & humid weekend.

A bubble of high pressure over the northeast will bring us a good deal of sunshine today, although there will be plenty of clouds mixed in, too. There is just a slight chance for a passing shower, mainly over the higher terrain, during the afternoon. Temperatures will be real close to normal for this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 81°).

Thursday will be very similar to today, but a few degrees warmer and a bit breezy out of the south.

A frontal system will be moving in from the Great Lakes region on Thursday night into Friday with a round of showers and possible thunderstorms.

We’ll clear out for the weekend, but heat & humidity will return, with highs getting into the upper 80s and low 90s.

It will stay hot & muggy into Monday when there is a chance for more showers & thunderstorms as a weak cold front comes through.

We’ll dry out again as we head into Tuesday, and temperatures will come down a notch into the mid-80s.

Take MAX Advantage of the more pleasant, summer weather today & tomorrow! -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Your Wednesday outlook from the WCAX weather team.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Another nice day before it turns wet, then hot & humid

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT
The latest update from the WCAX Weather team.

Latest News

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT
|
By WCAX News Team
Nice couple of days ahead.

Forecast

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT

Weather Features

In the Garden: Container arrangements

Updated: May. 24, 2020 at 7:07 AM EDT
|
By WCAX
Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi tell us how to make the perfect container arrangement in this week's In the Garden.

Weather Features

In the Garden: Growing vegetables in pots

Updated: May. 17, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
You don't need a big space to grow your greens. Our Sharon and garden expert Charlie Nardozzi show you how to work with the space you have.

Weather Features

In the Garden: Flower Towers

Updated: Apr. 19, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT
|
By WCAX
Don't be intimidated by these flower towers, the can be put together in your yard.