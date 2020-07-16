Advertisement

Burlington School District holds meeting to answer parents’ questions

By Erin Brown
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District continues to seek feedback from parents before finalizing reopening plans.

The district held a virtual town hall Wednesday night to hear parents’ input on which reopening model they want to see. The school district is weighing two options: an alternating day schedule versus in-person learning five-days a week with all students and teachers wearing masks and following safety protocols.

Survey: Majority of Burlington parents prefer modified school week

A recent survey found the majority of parents, roughly 77%, want their children to return to the classroom but they prefer a hybrid schedule. Superintendent Tom Flanagan says that’s likely the route the school district will take.

“I think it’s likely that we’re going to be starting schools in one of those hybrid types of schedule to reduce the number of students in school,” Flanagan said. “Not everyone feels comfortable with everyone coming back at the same time. It could look like an alternating schedule where we have some students in school on certain days and others at home and then vice versa.”

The survey also found that only 14% of the 1,200 families surveyed would prefer to continue remote learning.

There will be another town hall Thursday night at 7 p.m. Staff and families are welcome to attend.

