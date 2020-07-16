Advertisement

CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September

Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic is docked at Port Canaveral, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic is docked at Port Canaveral, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials are extending the U.S. ban on cruise ships through the end September as coronavirus infections rise in most U.S. states, including Florida.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that it was extending a no-sail order that had been scheduled to expire July 24.

In the order signed by CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, the agency said the cruise industry hasn't controlled transmission of the virus on its ships.

The CDC said it was concerned whether cruise ships operating now with reduced crews were complying with practices designed to prevent transmitting the virus. The CDC said its concerns “highlight the need for further action prior to resuming passenger operations.”

The order covers ships that can carry 250 or more passengers. The CDC said cruise ships are more crowded than most urban settings, and even when only essential crew remains on board, the virus continues to spread.

Companies that belong to an industry trade group, the Cruise Lines International Association, had already canceled cruises until Sept. 15 because of ongoing discussions with federal officials over how to restart operations safely. Members of the group include Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

The trade group issued a statement saying it was committed to safety and would talk with CDC about appropriate steps to let cruises resume in the United States “when the time is right.”

From March 1 through July 10, there have been nearly 3,000 cases of COVID-19 or similar illnesses and 34 deaths on cruise ships, according to the CDC. There have been 99 outbreaks covering 80% of the ships in U.S. waters, the CDC said. Nine ships are still dealing with outbreaks, the agency said.

Coast Guard figures show that on July 10 there were 14,702 crew members on board 67 ships.

Major cruise lines are trying to save cash and raise more money on the private credit markets to survive the pandemic. Carnival Corp. said last week that it expects to burn about $20 million a day in cash through the rest of this year.

Coronavirus infections are rising in 40 states, and daily deaths have climbed more than 20% from a week ago. Florida, where many cruises begin and end, reported nearly 14,000 new virus cases and set a single-day record of 156 deaths reported on Thursday, beating the previous high of 132 deaths reported Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Woman talks about newborn's discovery inside a trash can

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
A newborn was found alive in a North Carolina trash can. The baby boy is doing well.

News

Cane of Marquis de Lafayette stolen from UVM

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
UVM Police need your help locating a piece of a statue that has gone missing.

News

Peace Cranes hanging on Church Street to abolish nuclear weapons

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Peace Cranes hanging on Church Street to abolish nuclear weapons

National

Woman describes moments after newborn was found in N.C. trash can

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Together with the woman who found him, they waited until paramedics arrived, comforting the child that just minutes before had been left for dead.

News

Mask-making group creates quilt that tells the story of its makers

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Thousands of busy hands have been making and donating face coverings to people across Vermont.

Latest News

National

Federal officers use gas to clear protesters in Portland

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Protests have taken place for nearly two months in Portland, since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

News

Akwesasne Mohawk Casino tests employees ahead of reopening

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The front entrance of the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino was turned into a drive-thru testing location ahead of the casino’s reopening.

News

Governor Phil Scott to provide COVID-19 update

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Governor Phil Scott and Vermont state leaders will hold a press conference Friday at 11 a.m.

News

Vermont Army National Guard to do food drive in Rutland

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont Army National Guard will be holding a ‘Stuff-a-Ruck’ food drive Friday.

News

Middlebury Police investigate hate crime

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Middlebury Police say symbols found painted in town are being investigated as a hate crime.

News

Local group launches ‘Waterbury Bucks’ to get people to shop locally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
In a pitch to get people to shop locally, town-specific money is being printed in Waterbury.