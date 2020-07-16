Advertisement

Company pitches rapid COVID-19 test results for businesses

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The COVID-19 cases in southern Vermont were first detected by antigen testing. The tests provide rapid results by looking for a specific protein but they may not be as accurate. Still, a local company is working to bring those tests to businesses. Our Cat Viglienzoni went to one of their testing sites to show you how they work.

"It does feel like your brain is getting tickled but it's not painful," said Seth Jolles of South Burlington.

This is Jolles' fourth time getting an antigen test. He and dozens of his restaurant co-workers have the option to have one done each week.

"We just want to keep ourselves getting tested so there's a comfort for the fellow employees and for the patrons down at the Dock," Jolles said.

This was organized by his boss, Russ Scully, who owns Spot on the Dock among other businesses. Scully says the testing gives them some peace of mind on the job.

"All of our staff are obviously front-line workers, so they're at risk every day," Scully said.

He volunteered to be a test case for Garnet Transport Medicine. Garnet CEO Ryan Ferris says despite concerns from some health officials that antigen testing isn't reliable enough, he says a 93.8% accuracy rate is enough to give confident results.

"So if you're positive, you're positive," Ferris said.

So we could see the process from start to finish without compromising patient privacy, I gave it a go. The nasal swab feels like the PCR test-- not comfortable, not terrible either.

Then my test went inside where it sat in a chemical compound that pulls any COVID-19 virus proteins from the swab. And after a minute or so, it went onto the slide with COVID antibodies in it to react for several more minutes.

In another 15-20 minutes, I'll get my results. Just to put it into perspective, the last time I got a test done, the PCR way, it took me a whole five days to get a phone call to receive the results on that one, and seven to receive a letter in the mail.

Once the test finished, it went into a machine and 11 seconds later my results came back: negative.

Ferris says that speed is what gives the antigen tests the edge and makes them useful in situations like routine workplace testing or for travelers eager to end their quaratines.

"I think we can do better," Ferris said. "The technology is there, the testing methodology has been vetted. It's reliable."

But at $50 a test, Scully says it isn't sustainable for most businesses. He's hoping eventually the state will consider it a valuable strategy and help out.

"This is kind-of a no-brainer," he said. "We've got the same results at about a third of the cost and then you have this huge benefit of getting the results in minutes."

However, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine expressed concern about using antigen testing on its own without a PCR follow-up, specifically noting that despite the high specificity of the tests, false positives can occur, especially in populations where there is a very low prevalence of the virus.

Levine noted that the tests were recommended for use on symptomatic patients in areas where the virus rates were high.

We did not get any direct comment about whether they would recommend businesses invest in these kinds of screening tools.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cane of Marquis de Lafayette stolen from UVM

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
UVM Police need your help locating a piece of a statue that has gone missing.

News

Peace Cranes hanging on Church Street to abolish nuclear weapons

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Peace Cranes hanging on Church Street to abolish nuclear weapons

News

Mask-making group creates quilt that tells the story of its makers

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Thousands of busy hands have been making and donating face coverings to people across Vermont.

News

Akwesasne Mohawk Casino tests employees ahead of reopening

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The front entrance of the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino was turned into a drive-thru testing location ahead of the casino’s reopening.

News

Governor Phil Scott to provide COVID-19 update

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Governor Phil Scott and Vermont state leaders will hold a press conference Friday at 11 a.m.

Latest News

News

Vermont Army National Guard to do food drive in Rutland

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont Army National Guard will be holding a ‘Stuff-a-Ruck’ food drive Friday.

News

Middlebury Police investigate hate crime

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Middlebury Police say symbols found painted in town are being investigated as a hate crime.

News

Local group launches ‘Waterbury Bucks’ to get people to shop locally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
In a pitch to get people to shop locally, town-specific money is being printed in Waterbury.

News

Local group launches ‘Waterbury Bucks’ to get people to shop locally

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local group launches ‘Waterbury Bucks’ to get people to shop locally

News

Franklin County mask group makes quilt

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Franklin County Mask Project has hundreds of volunteers and have made thousands of masks. But now a second project has been shaped. The story of the mask makers was sewn into a 121-square quilt.

News

Peace Cranes hanging on Church Street to abolish nuclear weapons

Updated: 1 hours ago
Peace Cranes hanging on Church Street to abolish nuclear weapons