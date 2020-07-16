Consolidated Communications blames animal for outage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Consolidated Communications says an animal was to blame for an outage in Vermont on Thursday.

A spokesperson tells WCAX News the animal chewed through a fiber line. About 80 customers were affected.

The internet provider says this was not related to a big outage earlier this month.

Consolidated says the problem was fixed by about 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.