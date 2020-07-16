Advertisement

Cuomo: NYC not ready to open malls, museums yet

People sit outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in New York. New York City police dispatched 1,000 officers this weekend to enforce social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as warmer weather tempted New Yorkers to come out of quarantine. (AP Photo/Ron Blum)
People sit outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in New York. New York City police dispatched 1,000 officers this weekend to enforce social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as warmer weather tempted New Yorkers to come out of quarantine. (AP Photo/Ron Blum)(Ron Blum | AP)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - New York City won’t open malls and museums Monday even if the city moves into Phase 4 as Gov. Andrew Cuomo promises more crackdowns on bars and restaurants.

Cuomo said Thursday that New York City is on track to move to the fourth phase of his gradual reopening plan, but said his administration will review the latest infection data and decide by 4 p.m. Friday.  

Cuomo announced Thursday a new “three strikes” policy that will require bars and restaurants to close after they receive three citations for failing to follow rules. And restaurants and bars across New York can no longer allow walk-up bar service, or serve alcohol to people who aren’t buying food. 

