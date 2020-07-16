Forsooth: COVID-19 brings Shakespeare to Vermont backyards

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Some of the actors with the Vermont Shakespeare Festival are keeping the bard in peoples’ minds this summer by doing free, short performances of some of Shakespeare’s most memorable works.

So far the actors participating in the Shakespeare to You have done about 30 performance, most outside peoples’ homes, but they will also do it by zoom or even by telephone.

Actor Jena Necrason says that after their regular summer season was cut short by COVID-19 they wanted to find a way to continue to play live. She says theater is “always an ignition point for conversation, dialogue, connection, joy, problem-solving and hope.”

