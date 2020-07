BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - FEMA is helping to coordinate COVID-19 relief efforts around the U.S., including right here in our region.

Capt. Russ Webster, the regional administrator for FEMA, spoke with our Darren Perron about the work they’re doing here and the challenges they face. Watch the video to see the interview.

