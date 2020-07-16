Improving water quality by improving sewer systems

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rep. Peter Welch was in Rutland on Thursday for the sewer separation project.

He discussed the importance of protecting and improving water quality across the country and here at home in the Green Mountains.

The U.S. House recently passed legislation that will invest over $60 billion in drinking and wastewater infrastructure.

“The federal government has to play a role in helping the communities meet the basic health needs of clean water and careful storm and waste water treatment,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

Welch says he hopes to see Senator McConnell bring the bill to the floor during this legislative season.

