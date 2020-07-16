Peace cranes in Burlington to mark 75th anniversary of Japan atomic bombing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Japanese peace cranes will be installed in front of Burlington City Hall to mark the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki coming up next month.

The two peace cranes from Japan will be mounted in the garden in front of City Hall at 2 p.m. Organizers say they want to remember all victims and survivors and hope for peace on earth.

The U.S. detonated two nuclear weapons over Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945, killing upward of 226,000 people.

On August 6, a procession is being planned down Church Street with large peace cranes.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.