New funds for NH businesses, public universities, foster care

Some Vermont businesses are being left out of Paycheck Protection Program funds.
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New funds to help businesses, higher education, and foster care children during the coronavirus pandemic were announced by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday.

A Business Finance Authority fund would provide $30 million for businesses that have “fallen through the cracks” and didn’t qualify for other funds established through the state’s share of federal coronavirus relief aid. The application process will start next week and run through Aug. 4.

Also, $19 million is planned for the University System of New Hampshire to assist with testing, personal protective equipment and other needs as the public schools prepare to reopen this fall. Another $6 million is going to tuition support for the community college system.

A program providing up to $500 per child over the summer will allow caregivers of foster children to help pay for camps, in-home childcare, in-state trips, and recreational programs. The program will be administered by the New Hampshire Foster & Adoptive Parent Association.

