New Hampshire governor signs police reforms into law

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Republican governor has signed into law a bill on criminal justice reform that comes almost two months after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked widespread protests.

The bill signed by Gov. Chris Sununu would prohibit the use of chokeholds by law enforcement, ban private prisons in the state and require police officers to report misconduct.

It also provides municipalities with funding to psychologically screen candidates for law enforcement jobs.

New Hampshire is among several states enacting measures to reform their police departments and provide greater accountability in the wake of Floyd’s death.

