NH man accused of causing son’s fatal brain injury

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man convicted years ago of physically assaulting his infant son, who later died, has now been charged with second-degree murder, accused of shaking or inflicting force upon the child that caused him to suffer a fatal brain injury.

Cameron MacDonald was 34 days old when he was assaulted in 2006. He died in 2010.

The medical examiner’s office determined last fall his death was a homicide, and that he died as a result of injuries suffered from the assault.

In 2006, Cameron’s father, Brian MacDonald was sentenced to prison; he’s been out on parole.

The 44-year-old MacDonald was arrested Wednesday on the second-degree murder charge. He said he accidentally dropped his son.

