Norwich cancels fall sports season

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Norwich University is the latest college in our region that will forgo sports this fall.

The school's president called it a difficult decision but said Norwich couldn't "accept the risks associated with exposing our athletes and competitors from other schools to environments we could not ensure are sufficiently safe from the potential spread of COVID-19."

Nothing has been finalized yet for winter sports.

