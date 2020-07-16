Scott challenger pushing for GOP wave at Statehouse

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Eight more Republicans are joining the so-called “agripublican” ticket ahead of the August primaries.

The coalition, lead by Brookfield Republican John Klar, aims to bring more GOP lawmakers to the House and Senate.

Klar, who is one of four Republicans looking to unseat Governor Scott this fall, says there's now some 30 candidates running under the ticket. He says their core principal is that government should spend within its means.

"We now have a situation where we're all working for them. The money is transferring from us to them. They're not working to enrich our prosperity, they are diminishing our prosperity to enrich their own," Klar said.

The list of new candidates include:

Stewart Beam/House - Windsor 3-2

Lynn Dike/House - Addison 4

Jacob Holmes/House - Windsor 1

Thomas Hughes/House - Addison 1

Samantha lefebvre/House - Orange 1

Sherri Prouty/House - Rutland 5-4

Jon Christiano/Senate - Addison

Charles Wilson/Senate - Caledonia

Klar, along with Emily Peyton, Bernard Peters, and Doug Cavett are vying for the GOP nomination against incumbent Gov. Phil Scott.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.