Some Vermont businesses left out of federal, state relief funds

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Paycheck Protection Program money is meant to help struggling businesses greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But not all Vermont businesses qualify, and some, like Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, have been told to return their relief money.

Kevin McCallum reported on the story for our media partner Seven Days. He told our Dom Amato how some businesses are being left empty-handed. Watch the video to see the interview.

Click here for McCallum’s story in Seven Days.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.