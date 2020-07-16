South Burlington to hold 3rd school budget vote

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the third time this year, South Burlington voters in August will head to the polls to try to pass a school budget.

The board Wednesday approved a $52 million budget, an increase of $1.5 million from last year’s budget. That translates to a property tax rate of 1.9%. Residents in a home valued at $100,000 would pay about $2.55 more a month.

Board members say the new proposal is an improvement from the nearly $2 million hike voters rejected in May, and the $4-million proposal struck down on Town Meeting Day.

“This, in my opinion, this really does change the education we offer in South Burlington,” said board member Elizabeth Fitzgerald. “We also think it reflects the current economy and we really truly believe it’s a community effort in terms of really everybody stepping forward and doing the best they can under the circumstances.”

South Burlington voters will get to vote on the budget proposal on August 11. They can either vote in-person or mail in a ballot. Officials are also working on a drive-up voting option.

