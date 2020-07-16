Sununu signs bill to import prescription drugs from Canada

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A lifesaving drug for diabetics will now be cheaper for New Hampshire residents.

Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday signed a bill to import low-cost prescription drugs from Canada to the Granite State.

The law makes insulin cheaper for those in New Hampshire.

The governor explained how they were able to cut costs.

“Imported low-cost prescription drugs from Canada, puts a price cap on insulin to ensure that no one should have to worry about being able to afford liver-saving insulin. This bill now makes the cost of insulin the lowest in the country,” said Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in New Hampshire.

