Teachers’ union head criticizes New Hampshire guidance

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s guidelines for reopening schools “do very little to keep students and staff safe,” the president of the state’s largest teachers’ union said Wednesday.

The state is leaving it up to each school district to decide whether to return to the classroom and the guidance it issued Tuesday includes recommendations but few mandates. NEA-NH president Megan Tuttle said Wednesday that teachers had hoped for a minimum set of safety standards.

She also complained that teachers weren’t represented on the task force that developed the guidance, though she was one of its members, along with at least seven teachers.

