Advertisement

Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump shook up his campaign staff Wednesday amid sinking poll numbers, replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale with veteran GOP operative Bill Stepien.

Trump and Parscale’s relationship had been strained since a Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally last month that drew an unexpectedly low crowd, infuriating the president. Trump has been struggling in his reelection campaign against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as the country faces health and economic crises during a pandemic that has killed more than 135,000 Americans.

Trump announced the move on Facebook late Wednesday. “I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager,” he said. “Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role, while being a Senior Advisor to the campaign.”

The shakeup injected familiar turmoil to Trump’s 2020 campaign, which had so far largely avoided the regular staff churn that dominated the president’s 2016 campaign and his White House. But the staff change was not expected to alter the day-to-day running of the campaign.

Parscale, a political novice, ran Trump’s digital advertising in 2016 and was credited with helping bring about his surprise victory that year. Stepien has been in politics for years, working for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and serving as Trump’s national field director in 2016.

Parscale had been increasingly sidelined in the weeks since the Tulsa rally and as the president's public and private poll numbers have taken a hit amid the coronavirus pandemic. Speculation had been rampant about who might be promoted to lead the operation, with names like former Trump strategist Steve Bannon floated.

Parscale is a close ally of Trump son-in-law and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who wields ultimate control over the campaign.

Trump has been pressed by allies in recent months to expand his political circle and more forcefully define his run against Biden. On Tuesday, he relented to weeks of lobbying by his political advisers, delivering a broadside against the former vice president from the Rose Garden and framing the November election as the starkest choice in the nation’s history.

Biden also shuffled his campaign team amid a disastrous stretch in his campaign, albeit much earlier in the cycle. For Biden, the moves marked genuine shakeups that expanded and changed how his campaign operated.

Biden elevated Anita Dunn, effectively displacing his first campaign manager, Greg Schultz, after a fourth-place Iowa finish and after he was already headed for a second embarrassing finish in New Hampshire. Dunn had joined Biden at the outset of his campaign after having served President Barack Obama as a top communications adviser.

With Dunn’s urging, Biden hired his current campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, in March after Dunn and others helped resurrect Biden in Nevada and South Carolina and put him on the path to the nomination. Schultz is now at the Democratic National Committee, helping lead the joint battleground strategy among the national party, the Biden campaign and state parties.

___

Associated Press writer Bill Barrow in Atlanta contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NASCAR hosts largest sporting event crowd since pandemic

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Clint Bowyer hopped off his pit stand at Bristol Motor Speedway to learn he'd won the fan vote to advance into NASCAR's All-Star race — an announcement met by a roar from the grandstands.

News

Vermont Primary Profile: State auditor’s race

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Three candidates are on the ballot vying for the nomination of state auditor in the August 11 Vermont primary.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Hundreds line up for coronavirus testing in southern Vermont

Updated: 21 minutes ago
A potential coronavirus outbreak in southern Vermont has hundreds of people wondering whether they have been infected. Our Olivia Lyons has been following the story. She was at two state-run pop-up testing sites Wednesday where people lined up for tests.

Latest News

News

Vt. officials working to provide waiver to camp staying at Rutland hotel

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Vermont health officials say they are trying to work with an out-of-state summer camp that they say violated COVID-occupancy guidelines at a Rutand hotel. The orthodox Jewish camp says they have followed all the guidelines and will not be leaving.

News

Some Vermont businesses left out of federal, state relief funds

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Dom Amato
Not all Vermont businesses qualify for Paycheck Protection Program money and some have been told to return the relief funds. Kevin McCallum of Seven Days told our Dom Amato why some businesses are being left in the lurch.

News

Some Vermont businesses left out of federal, state relief funds

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Paycheck Protection Program money is meant to help struggling businesses greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

A race against time as erosion threatens historic graveyard

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Vermont cemeteries are time capsules from the past. But in Addison County one graveyard is slipping away. Our Joe Carroll shows you.

National

Congress eyes new virus aid as school, health crisis deepens

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Senate Republicans are poised to roll out their $1 trillion counteroffer to House Democrats' $3 trillion COVID-19 aid package.

News

Can COVID-19 linger or do some people get it twice?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Why do some COVID-19 patients test positive weeks after the virus was first identified in their body? The answer is something health officials in Vermont, the U.S. and the world are trying to figure out right now. Our Cat Viglienzoni reports.