Advertisement

Unborn baby contracted coronavirus from infected mom, study says

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers said a pregnant woman passed the coronavirus on to her unborn child.

The woman was infected during the last trimester of pregnancy, and the virus did affect the baby.

At the height of the pandemic in France late March, dozens of pregnant mothers presenting severe coronavirus symptoms were admitted to the Hôpital Antoine-Béclère.

In a research paper recently published in the medical journal Nature, Dr. Daniele de Luca, who specializes in critical care for newborns at the hospital outside Paris, said it’s now confirmed that one of the mothers transmitted the virus to her unborn child.

“This is the reality: The virus can pass through the placenta to the baby. In the beginning we thought, ‘Well, this is never going to happen, this is not true.’ That’s the reality and that’s the bad news.” he said.

The doctor said the virus was present in the mother’s blood, which is rare, and was then transmitted through the placenta. and when the baby boy was delivered, he tested positive for the virus.

There were already strong suspicions of what is called neonatal transmission, but de Luca said his study confirms it. The hospital carried out half a dozen tests on the baby boy: swabs, blood test, tests of the placenta, the core, the amniotic fluid, all within an hour of the birth – all confirming that the baby was indeed infected before he even came into this world.

Within 24 hours, the newborn presented severe neurological complications: cerebral inflammation and irregular muscle movements.

“I cannot deny that in the beginning we were very worried,” de Luca said. “They were severe symptoms. So we were worried, and then as I told you, they improved pretty steadily. We were happy.”

The virus left no lasting damage and the baby was discharged from the hospital less than three weeks later.

“When it happens, well, as you see the baby is most likely going to recover pretty soon alone.” de Luca said.

According to the doctor, there is now growing evidence that newborns are resistant to COVID-19, and the best news of all, he said, neonatal transmission of the virus remains extremely rare.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermont radio personality dies in motorcycle crash

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Johnson woman has died following a motorcycle accident in Georgia.

National

Vatican issues new guide on handling sex abuse cases

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
The Vatican issues a handbook on sex abuse accusations, urging the reporting of them to authorities.

Coronavirus

Russia is hacking virus vaccine trials, US, UK, Canada say

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
The three nations alleged the hacking group known as Cozy Bear, said to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attacking research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development.

News

Heath officials investigate a mysterious case of coronavirus behind bars

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Elissa Borden
The Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury remains on lockdown Thursday night after an inmate tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week during routine testing. But the exact source of the infection remains somewhat of a mystery.

National

Experts say Twitter breach troubling, undermines trust

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By ZEN SOO
A breach in Twitter’s security that allowed hackers to break into the accounts of leaders and technology moguls is one of the worst attacks in recent years and may shake trust in a platform politicians and CEOs use to communicate with the public, experts said Thursday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Rising coronavirus infections threaten US economic recovery

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Hope early this month that the country had made it through the worst of the pandemic has been shaken and the rising number of infected Americans threatens to push what appeared to be a recovering nation into critical condition.

Coronavirus

Tourists facing restrictions amid fears of new virus spikes

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By ARITZ PARRA, MIKE CORDER and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Bars may be off the menu and many schools look set to remain closed for months to come as the new coronavirus causes more illness and death in many countries and the U.S. South and West.

National

Navy says warship fire in San Diego is now out; cause unknown

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By JULIE WATSON Associated Press
The Navy announced Thursday that the fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard has been extinguished, ending one of the worst infernos to rip through a U.S. warship outside of combat in recent years.

National

Vatican says bishops should report sex abuse to police

Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Vatican issued a long-awaited manual for bishops and religious superiors on conducting in-house investigations into allegations of priests who rape and molest minors and vulnerable adults.

News

Burlington declares racism a public health emergency

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Racism is being declared a public health emergency in Burlington.

National

Fla. officers capture runaway kangaroo

Updated: 1 hour ago
|