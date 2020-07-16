Advertisement

Vermont police seek man who allegedly invaded home to shower

Police tape at crime scene
Police tape at crime scene(KY3)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police are searching for a Coventry man who allegedly broke into a home to take a shower.

The Caledonian Record reports that authorities say Conrad Labor walked into a family’s home in Derby, Vermont, locked himself in the bathroom, and took a shower.

One of the residents stood guard outside of the bathroom with a gun while their spouse protected their three teenage children upstairs.

Labor was due in court Wednesday to face charges including unlawful trespassing and burglary but left while awaiting his arraignment and did not return.

Judge Robert Bent issued a warrant for Labor’s arrest on $1,000 bail, according to court records.

