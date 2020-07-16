Vt. officials to provide briefing on southern Vermont outbreak

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Health Department is awaiting the results of hundreds of virus tests to determine the size of a potential outbreak in southern Vermont.

State officials are set to hold a media briefing Thursday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s investigation into the Manchester outbreak.

Pop-up testing sites in Londonderry and Manchester Wednesday collected hundreds of samples. As of Wednesday afternoon, 58 positive cases had been found at a Manchester health clinic using a less reliable, but faster testing method.

People are being told to stay home and contact tracers are seeking the sources of the possible infections.

