Vermont radio personality dies in motorcycle crash

GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - Amy McGovern, a longtime Vermont radio personality who worked at stations WKOL and WOKO, died Wednesday in a motorcycle accident in Georgia.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. off Route 7 near Oakland Station Road. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says McGovern, 46, of Johnson, went off the road and hit a street sign. She died at the scene.

McGovern worked in various radio stations all over northern Vermont for close to 30 years, most recently at Hall Communication's country station WOKO. She went by the name Amy Lynn.

“We miss her already, dearly. Our station, our employees are pretty much in shock about it. And we’ll always remember her crazy laugh, her bounce up and down the hallway and just her passion for the radio station,” said Dan Dubonnet, Hall Communication’s vice president.

McGovern grew up in Saint Albans. She not only loved music, but was also passionate about auto racing. She worked as a pit reporter at Thunder Road.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

