World class: Bode Miller launches winter sports academy

EASTON, N.H. (AP) - Olympic ski racing champion Bode Miller is launching a winter sports academy to help produce the next wave of standouts.

Miller’s partnering with the Institute for Civic Leadership Academy to open an online learning program geared toward students in grades 7-12.

Miller’s responsibilities include direct communication with students, along with creating video content, workouts and webinars to help local club coaches better instruct their athletes. That’s the blueprint for now in this time of the COVID-19 crisis.

Miller envisions opening an actual school in Big Sky, Montana, down the road.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)